Advertisement

One final day of strong winds before a late week storm arrives

By David Stradling
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:09 PM MDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It will remain breezy overnight with temperatures falling into the 20s for many. An isolated snow shower will be possible in the northern hills, with little to no accumulation expected.

Tuesday will be windy once again with a Wind Advisory in place until 6 p.m. for some of us in western South Dakota. Gusts up to 45 mph will be likely. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 30s and 40s. Wednesday will FINALLY provide a break from the windy weather. Clouds will build through the afternoon ahead of a storm system that impacts the area late week. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s once again.

Rain and snow showers will move into the area Wednesday night and continue through Friday afternoon. This will provide much needed moisture for the region with some snow accumulations, most likely into the Black Hills, southwest South Dakota and northeast Wyoming. A few inches of snow look to be possible in these spots with isolated higher amounts possible at the moment. Roads could become slippery for some through this time period. The heaviest of moisture continues to stay to the south of the area, mainly in southeast Wyoming, Nebraska and Colorado.

Warmer air is making its way back into the forecast with highs in the 50s by the weekend!

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City Police Department responded to reports of shots fired last Friday and found one man...
Shooting at South Dakota Rose Inn determined to have six people involved
Keystone Fire
Fire breaks out in southern Pennington County
Trees
Black Hills Energy giving free trees to their customers for Earth Day
Keystone wildfire burnt grass aftermath
Good Samaritan jumps in to help fight wildfire
Inmate commits suicide in Sioux Falls Penitentiary

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Windy again Today; Maybe Snowy by Week’s End
Advisory
One more windy day on tap
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Windy Start to the Week; some Hope for Moisture Later On
Strong winds continue into the work week