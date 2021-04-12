One final day of strong winds before a late week storm arrives

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It will remain breezy overnight with temperatures falling into the 20s for many. An isolated snow shower will be possible in the northern hills, with little to no accumulation expected.

Tuesday will be windy once again with a Wind Advisory in place until 6 p.m. for some of us in western South Dakota. Gusts up to 45 mph will be likely. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 30s and 40s. Wednesday will FINALLY provide a break from the windy weather. Clouds will build through the afternoon ahead of a storm system that impacts the area late week. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s once again.

Rain and snow showers will move into the area Wednesday night and continue through Friday afternoon. This will provide much needed moisture for the region with some snow accumulations, most likely into the Black Hills, southwest South Dakota and northeast Wyoming. A few inches of snow look to be possible in these spots with isolated higher amounts possible at the moment. Roads could become slippery for some through this time period. The heaviest of moisture continues to stay to the south of the area, mainly in southeast Wyoming, Nebraska and Colorado.

Warmer air is making its way back into the forecast with highs in the 50s by the weekend!

