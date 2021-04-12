Advertisement

New program established to help pregnant women with substance abuse disorders

Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:07 AM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -A memorandum has been signed by the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office and Native Women’s Health Care aimed at keeping women with substance abuse disorders clean and sober before, during, and after pregnancy. If a woman is in a diversion program she has a chance to have all her convictions erased which will assist them in obtaining an apartment, job, and any education after that.

Executive Director, Roxanne Two Bulls, agrees this is a step in the right direction.

Two Bulls said “The three programs are under a master contract. A grant was awarded for pregnant substances abuse women. Once women complete their services and deliver a healthy baby then their record will be expunged after one year.”

Social progress that Two Bulls agrees in proactive.

Two Bulls said “In light of all the injustices with our history here this is a big plus and progressive. The services we provide here and our partnership with the Pennington County Attorney’s office will continue.”

