Advertisement

Poll: 46% of Americans would like to see Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson run for president

‘If it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve you, the people’
Dwayne Johnson has hinted at a possible presidential run before and isn’t saying no now.
Dwayne Johnson has hinted at a possible presidential run before and isn’t saying no now.(Source: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
By Ed Payne
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:33 AM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – How does President Dwayne Johnson sound? A Piplsay poll published in Newsweek says 46% of Americans would like to see “The Rock” run for the White House.

Johnson has hinted at a possible presidential run before and isn’t saying no now.

“I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club - but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve you, the people,” the actor and former professional wrestler said on Instagram over the weekend.

The poll asked if people would like to see Johnson and actor Matthew McConaughey run for president and Texas governor, respectively, since they both have shown interest in political office. About 29% of those polled said they were in favor of both running for office, with 17% saying only Johnson.

Another 12% said they only supported McConaughey.

Other Hollywood stars that Americans would like to see run for president include:

  • Angelina Jolie, 30%
  • Oprah Winfrey, 27%
  • Tom Hanks, 22%
  • Will Smith, 21%

Piplsay said the nationwide survey was conducted April 2 to 4 and received 30,138 online responses from individuals aged 18 years and older.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of the sinking neighborhood.
Problems surrounding alleged construction malpractice are popping up in Hideaway Hills
Keystone Fire
Fire breaks out in southern Pennington County
The so-called “vaccine passports” would allow passport holders to enter crowded venues or...
Gov. Noem says “vaccine passports” infringe on freedom
Shooting scene
Shooting in Rapid City leaves one dead and another injured
Inmate commits suicide in Sioux Falls Penitentiary

Latest News

The children's grandmother reportedly discovered the bodies when she came home from work in the...
Coroner identifies 3 young children killed in Los Angeles
Rapid City Police Department responded to reports of shots fired last Friday and found one man...
Shooting at South Dakota Rose Inn determined to have six people involved
Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother, testified Monday in the Derek Chauvin trial.
Expert: Chauvin did not take actions of ‘reasonable officer’
Incident at Austin-East High School
One dead following shooting at Austin-East High School, one person detained
The Biden White House is amplifying the push for its $2.3 trillion infrastructure package with...
White House grades states’ infrastructure as it pushes bill