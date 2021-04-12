Advertisement

Gov. Noem says “vaccine passports” infringe on freedom

By Nick Nelson
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 6:39 PM MDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The debate continues over whether people should show proof of vaccination while traveling, as more people continue to be immunized against the coronavirus.

The so-called “vaccine passports” would allow passport holders to enter crowded venues or foreign countries, but only if they’ve been fully vaccinated. And while some are praising the idea, others are opposed.

The Governors of Florida and Texas have issued executive actions making sure these “vaccine passports” aren’t mandated, and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem agrees and claims the passports would be a threat to the freedom of South Dakotans.

”I’m going to do everything I can to protect people from getting mandates like this out of governments,” Noem said. “This kind of provision is a fundamental threat to our freedoms.”

Noem says she’s contacted the White House to express concern over the idea of vaccine passports. So far, about 40 percent of adults in the United States have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of the sinking neighborhood.
Problems surrounding alleged construction malpractice are popping up in Hideaway Hills
Keystone Fire
Fire breaks out in southern Pennington County
Shooting scene
Shooting in Rapid City leaves one dead and another injured
Inmate commits suicide in Sioux Falls Penitentiary

Latest News

Rapid City Police Department responded to reports of shots fired last Friday and found one man...
Shooting at South Dakota Rose Inn determined to have six people involved
Trees
Black Hills Energy giving free trees to their customers for Earth Day
Keystone wildfire burnt grass aftermath
Good Samaritan jumps in to help fight wildfire
Dust alert issued for Rapid City through this evening
Wanblee Mart has been sold to RF Buche