Gov. Noem says “vaccine passports” infringe on freedom

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The debate continues over whether people should show proof of vaccination while traveling, as more people continue to be immunized against the coronavirus.

The so-called “vaccine passports” would allow passport holders to enter crowded venues or foreign countries, but only if they’ve been fully vaccinated. And while some are praising the idea, others are opposed.

The Governors of Florida and Texas have issued executive actions making sure these “vaccine passports” aren’t mandated, and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem agrees and claims the passports would be a threat to the freedom of South Dakotans.

”I’m going to do everything I can to protect people from getting mandates like this out of governments,” Noem said. “This kind of provision is a fundamental threat to our freedoms.”

Noem says she’s contacted the White House to express concern over the idea of vaccine passports. So far, about 40 percent of adults in the United States have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

