Good Samaritan jumps in to help fight wildfire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A structure fire turned into a wildfire when a cabin began to burn Sunday afternoon.

The high winds quickly spread the flames onto the grass causing them to fan out into the canyon.

Brandon Wickstrom said the cabin belonged to his family and they were inside when he first noticed something out the window.

“There was smoke all over the patio roof and I was like, ‘what the hell there’s a fire.’ My dad didn’t believe me at first he was like, ‘what are you talking about? What are you talking about?’ I was like, ‘dude there’s a fire.’ By the time we all got out it was basically too late. The whole half of the house was on fire,” said Wickstrom.

Neighbors quickly noticed the burning building.

Matthew Pike was excavating nearby when he saw a plume of smoke rising in the air. He jumped into action volunteering his time and equipment to help. “I knew it wasn’t, with the wind yesterday, I knew it wasn’t going to stay at that house, so I just started building fire line just trying to protect the houses around here just trying to keep it contained.”

Pike built these ten-to-twelve-foot barriers to slow the spread of the flames.

He worked for two hours before any firefighters were able to get to him.

“He asked I was part of the fire department. I told him I that I wasn’t and then he asked if I wanted to keep building trench for him and I said, ‘sure.’ I just kept going down the line and kept working with him, so I did for a while.”

No one was injured from the fire and everyone in the cabin was able to make it out safely.

The initial cause of the fire is still under investigation.

