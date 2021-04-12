Advertisement

Fire breaks out in southern Pennington County

By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 7:13 PM MDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A fire broke out this afternoon in southern Pennington County by Keystone.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is believed to have started as a structure fire.

High winds caused the flames to blow onto the grass and quickly spread.

“It’s a wind-driven event again, dominated by the wind and the fuels and you just need to be incredibly careful of any source of ignition at all here in South Dakota and in the Black Hills,” Jerome Harvey, Pennington County’s fire Administrator.

Residents to the area are prepared to evacuate, but authorities do not think those measures will be necessary.

As of 5 this evening, the fire is 50% contained.

