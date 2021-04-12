Advertisement

Dust alert issued for Rapid City through this evening

(Anderley Penwell)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 1:46 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An air pollution alert for dust has been issued today for the West side of Rapid City until 8 p.m. The alert was issued within the last two hours by the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources and relayed by the National Weather Service.

The City’s Air Quality Office recommends the elderly, young and anyone with respiratory problems to avoid excessive physical exertion and exposure to the outside air during the alert period. Northwest winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts to 55 miles per hour are expected to continue through this afternoon. The gusty winds will suspend fine dust in the air over West Rapid City, producing the poor air quality.

The winds are forecast to subside this evening.

Actions to reduce dust pollution include ceasing or reducing the manipulation of soil in construction sites and halting industrial and agricultural activities. Increasing the use of pollution controls for soil stabilization, waste pits, stock piles and construction sites can also be of help.

Hourly dust concentration percentages can be accessed on the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ web page: http://denr.sd.gov/des/aq/aarealtime.aspx

