COVID-19 numbers on Monday in South Dakota

(kevn)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:06 AM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There were 187 new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 119,283, with the state’s current death toll at 1947.

For the first time in weeks Pennington County saw a decrease in newly reported cases, with just 5 new infections. Dewey, Meade, Lawrence and Fall River counties each reported 1 news case.

The number of current hospitalizations decreased by 1 to 96.

South Dakota continues to be among the nationwide leaders in distributing vaccines. According to CDC data, 50.36% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 35.64% have completed the full vaccine series.

