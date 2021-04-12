Black Hills Energy giving free trees to their customers for Earth Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On April 22 Black Hills Energy will be giving out free trees to their customers to help celebrate Earth Day.

The program began in 2014 -- and since then, nearly 8 thousand trees have been handed out in the eight states that Black Hills Energy serves.

Mutch Usera from Black Hills Energy says that if the trees are planted properly around your home -- they can help save upwards of 20 percent on your energy bill.

“During the summer months when the trees are green, it helps block the sun and keep it cooler. In the winter months when the leaves have fallen you have the sun that can penetrate through the trees,” Mutch Usera, says

Tree signup will be available starting April 22

