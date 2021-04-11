Very windy with a few rain/snow showers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Very windy conditions are expected overnight. Some gusts could reach 70 mph as a cold front rips through the area. A few isolated rain and snow showers will be possible. Strong winds continue on Sunday with gusts up to 55 mph at times. Rain and snow showers are possible through the day, especially in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s.

Get used to the cooler air and wind. Highs Monday will stay in the 40s with wind gusts up to 45 mph. Tuesday and Wednesday could be a little breezy at times with highs falling into the low 40s.

Here’s where things could get interesting. Thursday and Friday look to feature a decent chance at a storm system impacting the area. Rain and snow showers will be likely as a result, but we are still too far away to talk much specifics. This will be beneficial moisture if it does arrive and impact the area. Keep Thursday and Friday in the back of your mind for some impactful weather in case you are traveling or have any plans that could be impacted. We will keep you updated with the latest information as we get it.

