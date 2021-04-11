Three girls in Belle Fourche are getting the opportunity of a lifetime in New York City

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KEVN) - Cheerleaders Hailey Anderson, Ella Carlson, and Kiana Tingley from Belle Fourche High School auditioned and made the cut to dance with hundreds of other cheerleaders from across the nation in this years Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

This will be all of their first times in the big city where they will have the opportunity to visit places like the nine eleven memorial and the Statue of Liberty.

And all of them couldn’t be more excited.

”I am very excited. I am very excited to see all the people and all the things that New York has to offer and I’m excited to be on TV,” says Anderson. “Honestly just going to New York is pretty exciting, furthest I’ve really ever gone,” says Carlson. “I am excited to meet all the other cheerleaders and I’m excited to go on adventures in New York,” says Tingley.

The girls are going to be fundraising for the upcoming trip in the Belle Fourche community and you can check out this link for more information.

