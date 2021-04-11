Advertisement

Report: Hotel will house Olympic athletes with COVID-19

A man and a woman stand with a backdrop of the Olympic rings floating in the water in the...
A man and a woman stand with a backdrop of the Olympic rings floating in the water in the Odaiba section Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Tokyo.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 3:27 AM MDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) - Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics who come down with minor symptoms of COVID-19 could be isolated in a hotel lined up by local organizers of the games.

The Japanese news agency Kyodo on Sunday said organizers are working to secure 300 rooms in a hotel near the Athletes’ Village. The agency cited unnamed officials with “knowledge of the plan.”

The rooms would be for athletes and staff who do not need to be hospitalized. The measures underline the risk of trying to hold the Olympics and Paralympics during a pandemic.

The Olympics are to open on July 23 and face strong opposition from up to 80% of Japanese polled. The Olympics and Paralympics will involve about 15,000 athletes from more than 200 nations and territories, and tens of thousands of other officials, judges, administrators, media and broadcasters.

Organizers and the International Olympic Committee have banned fans from abroad from attending. They have yet to announce the maximum capacity for venues, which is now complicated by rising cases in Osaka, Tokyo and elsewhere.

Tokyo will begin Monday to employ tougher measures to curb the rapid spread of the virus. It will allow Tokyo’s governor to impose shorter opening hours for bars and restaurants, mandate punishment and award compensation to those who comply.

Fewer than 1% of Japanese have been vaccinated, and because of Japan’s slow rollout that number will remain low when the Olympics open.

Japan has attributed fewer than 9,500 deaths to COVID-19, good by world standards but poor compared to many countries in Asia.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting scene
Shooting in Rapid City leaves one dead and another injured
Photos of the sinking neighborhood.
Problems surrounding alleged construction malpractice are popping up in Hideaway Hills
A Box Elder man now faces a potential life sentence in federal prison after pleading guilty to...
Box Elder man pleads guilty to sex charges
Inmate commits suicide in Sioux Falls Penitentiary
Parents create a junior prom for RCAS students.
A junior prom for RCAS students will also be held April 17

Latest News

New photos of what the collapsed mine looks like.
Montana Tech will search for answers soon as the Hideaway Hills community remains in limbo
Pictured left to right: Hailey Anderson, Ella Carlson, and Kiana Tingley.
Three girls in Belle Fourche are getting the opportunity of a lifetime in New York City
Congress returns to talk infrastructure, gun control
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Georgia pauses Johnson & Johnson vaccine site after adverse reactions
FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 file photo, then-President Donald Trump arrives on the...
Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors