Montana Tech will search for answers soon as the Hideaway Hills community remains in limbo

BLACK HAWK, S.D. (KEVN) - In March, Fox Rothschild Law Firm announced another potential mine in Hideaway Hills.

Director of Research and Client Communications with Fitzgerald Law Firm Patrick Ealy says this would put the total up to three mines in the area: the new one, a surface mine, and the collapsed mine.

“This concept of this new third mine we find very alarming, very concerning that this is a possibility, and we’re quite satisfied that the community’s come together and so have the various law firms have come together Fox Rothschild, Fitzgerald, and Beardsy Law Firm to agree that we need to have more study to figure this out,” says Ealy.

So next month, Montana Tech will search for answers and homeowners aren’t the only ones curious. Ealy says Northdale Sanitation District wants to move its utility lines but has to wait for the results, until then everyone is in limbo including homeowners James and Heather Kusick.

“It’s like a ticking time bomb almost, you really don’t know like when the grounds going to collapse or where it might or whose going to be there,” says Heather. “You know the map says here, you see so many different things on social media or the news that it’s affecting this area or it’s at this area, until there’s some really adequate testing out here that can give some people some answers,” says James.

Another question the community has is who is at fault.

“We’ve submitted an appeal brief to the South Dakota Supreme Court to discuss the Meade County dismissal. Meade County has responded with a reply brief and we are submitting our reply brief probably this week or next to discuss that further,” says Ealy. “There will be oral arguments before the Supreme Court probably this summer to discuss the merits in that decision overall and go from there.”

But for now, Hideaway Hills residents are planning a candlelight vigil on the anniversary of the mine collapse.

