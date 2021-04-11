Advertisement

Father fined after trying to get in zoo’s elephant exhibit to ‘impress his daughter’

By WDJT Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 2:29 AM MDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) - A father was cited for trespassing and fined after officials say he tried to climb over a fence and enter the elephant exhibit at a Milwaukee zoo in an attempt to impress his daughter.

Staff members at the Milwaukee County Zoo say about 25 minutes after they closed up Wednesday, they saw a man on top of a fence heading toward the elephant exhibit and chased him off. He had reportedly climbed over a locked, fenced area of the exhibit but never managed to climb over a secondary fence to reach the African elephants, who were outside at the time.

“The individual was stopped from going where he really could have gotten hurt, so it was handled very quickly and very efficiently,” said Tim Wild, the zoo’s curator of large mammals.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office cited Armond Bullocks with trespassing, and he was fined $263. Investigators say Bullocks wanted to “impress his daughter.”

Zoo staff fear this was a copycat of a recent California incident where a man actually made it into an elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo. They say these stunts are not funny and can be deadly.

“Our smallest elephant that was involved, she’s still over 7,000 pounds, close to 8,000 pounds. There are a number of accounts of people who work with elephants who have been killed or badly injured by them,” Wild said.

Authorities say Bullocks had been warned the area was restricted. There were no reported injuries.

Copyright 2021 WDJT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting scene
Shooting in Rapid City leaves one dead and another injured
Photos of the sinking neighborhood.
Problems surrounding alleged construction malpractice are popping up in Hideaway Hills
A Box Elder man now faces a potential life sentence in federal prison after pleading guilty to...
Box Elder man pleads guilty to sex charges
Inmate commits suicide in Sioux Falls Penitentiary
Parents create a junior prom for RCAS students.
A junior prom for RCAS students will also be held April 17

Latest News

New photos of what the collapsed mine looks like.
Montana Tech will search for answers soon as the Hideaway Hills community remains in limbo
Pictured left to right: Hailey Anderson, Ella Carlson, and Kiana Tingley.
Three girls in Belle Fourche are getting the opportunity of a lifetime in New York City
Congress returns to talk infrastructure, gun control
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Georgia pauses Johnson & Johnson vaccine site after adverse reactions
FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 file photo, then-President Donald Trump arrives on the...
Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors