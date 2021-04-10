Unemployment down in last week of March

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - During the week of Match 28, new state unemployment claims were down by over 50 from the previous week.

Where continued claims fell from nearly five thousand to just under four thousand, decreasing over one thousand individuals.

That same week a total of 1 million dollars was paid out in state benefits and just over a million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.

Rapid City is looking to employ people for the fall as their staff numbers are still low.

Darrell Shoemaker, Rapid City’s Communications Coordinator, wants to get people employed.

”Supporting big events like our stock show. They need hundreds of season support staff working those jobs,” says Shoemaker. “Anywhere sometimes between six hundred and seven hundred and support an event like the Black Hills Stock Show in January and early February. This year, it’s about 75-percent down.”

Unemployment numbers continue to fall as some people are making their way back to work.

