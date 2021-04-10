Advertisement

Sen. Thune planning 2022 re-election

By Nick Nelson
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 6:35 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Senator John Thune says he’s in the process of preparing for a re-election run next year.

There’s been speculation in recent days that the three-term Senator may not run for re-election as he hasn’t begun campaigning yet.

Thune has served in the U.S. Senate since 2005 and has said it may be hard for Republicans to take back the Senate, which is currently split 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as a tie-breaking vote for any issues split along party lines.

Thune said that he’s raising money and doing what he feels is necessary to start his re-election effort.

”If you’re going to run a campaign, you’ve got to raise money, you’ve got to get out and about, you’ve got to keep a busy schedule, and we’re doing that, but the best thing, in my view, is to keep doing the work,” Thune said.

Thune said that he expects to make an official announcement later this year or early next year.

