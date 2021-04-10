Advertisement

Rapid City to host FFA State Convention, moving for the first time 93 years

By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 6:01 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Future Farmers of America, or FFA, state convention is coming to Rapid City, moving for the first time in 93 years.

Normally, the event is held is Brookings where South Dakota State University is located.

However, due to COVID restrictions, it needed to move for the first time ever.

Staff is currently preparing for career development events, or competitions, that will be larger and more competitive than usual, because teams had to qualify in order to be a part of the convention in Rapid City.

Some students like Jackson McFaden, the South Dakota FFA Vice President, are optimistic and eager to face the added level of competition.

”I’m really looking forward for the level of competition that we haven’t seen,” says McFaden. “Maybe taking it up to the next level. I’m also really excited to see all of the members who are really excited to be here and competing in their events.”

The event will take place at Central States Fairgrounds starting Sunday and will be live streamed at sdaged.org.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting scene
Shooting in Rapid City leaves one dead and another injured
Photos of the sinking neighborhood.
Problems surrounding alleged construction malpractice are popping up in Hideaway Hills
A Box Elder man now faces a potential life sentence in federal prison after pleading guilty to...
Box Elder man pleads guilty to sex charges
Inmate commits suicide in Sioux Falls Penitentiary
Parents create a junior prom for RCAS students.
A junior prom for RCAS students will also be held April 17

Latest News

New photos of what the collapsed mine looks like.
Montana Tech will search for answers soon as the Hideaway Hills community remains in limbo
Pictured left to right: Hailey Anderson, Ella Carlson, and Kiana Tingley.
Three girls in Belle Fourche are getting the opportunity of a lifetime in New York City
A junior prom for RCAS students will also be held April 17
A junior prom for RCAS students will also be held April 17
Rapid City to host FFA State Convention, moving for the first time 93 years
Rapid City to host FFA State Convention, moving for the first time 93 years
Calling all lifeguards, Rapid City wants help
Calling all lifeguards, Rapid City wants help