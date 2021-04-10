Advertisement

Box Elder man pleads guilty to sex charges

A Box Elder man now faces a potential life sentence in federal prison after pleading guilty to...
By Jack Caudill
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:33 PM MDT
A Box Elder man now faces a potential life sentence in federal prison after pleading guilty to a pair of sex crimes Friday morning in federal court in Rapid City.

31-year old Adam Ryan Swift pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted enticement of a minor using the internet. Swift could get anywhere from 15 to 30 years on the exploitation charge and ten years to life on the enticement charge when he’s sentenced. According to his plea agreement, Swift agrees to not ask for a sentence of less than 30 years. According to the factual basis statement signed by Swift, he communicated with an undercover officer who he thought was a woman and said he wanted to meet to sexually abuse her five-year old daughter. Swift also told the agent he has sexually abused young boys and a newborn girl. Swift is the former commander of the VFW post in Rapid City.

