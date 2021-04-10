Advertisement

Belle Fourche approves contracts for bridge projects

(KOTA KEVN)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 5:00 PM MDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Belle Fourche was recently awarded two preservation grants to update a couple of city bridges.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s Bridge Improvement Grant otherwise known as the BIG grant gives out 15 million dollars a year to go towards repairing local bridges.

Belle Fourche won two of the 13 preservation grants.

“What we’re going to do these bridges is replace the bridge decks on both of them and do some miscellaneous concrete repairs on both structures. It’s kind of life cycle maintenance is what we’re trying to do on these,” said City Engineer Brent Hardy.

The BIG grant awards 80% of the total project cost. The city then matches the other 20%.

The first bridge on U.S. 212 Business Loop was awarded more than $193,000 for their $242,029 project.

The second bridge is located on 8th Avenue and was awarded $115,000 to go towards the total project cost of $143,709.

Two contracts for the city’s bridge projects were approved on Monday.

