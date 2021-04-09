Advertisement

U.S. Small Business Administration opens up new grant for arts organizations

By Connor Matteson
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:29 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The United States Small Business Administration is opening up a new grant aimed at helping those businesses impacted by COVID-19 get back on their feet.

The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant is giving away more than $16.2 billion to theaters, concert venues, and other arts organizations that had to shut their doors during the pandemic.

Executive Director of the Rapid City Arts Council Mark Rambow says the arts were hit hard during the pandemic. He says just their event center, which had to operate in a severely limited capacity throughout the pandemic, makes up around 45% of their overall revenue.

”Between the Shutter Venue Grant and the PPP funds that are out there, it’s real important but it’s also a great opportunity for us to continue to do our good work that we do in the community just like all the other great nonprofits we have here,” says Rambow.

Even though the Dahl Arts Center didn’t apply for Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, Rambow recommends businesses apply.

You can click this link for more information.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting scene
Shooting in Rapid City leaves one dead and another injured
Photos of the sinking neighborhood.
Problems surrounding alleged construction malpractice are popping up in Hideaway Hills
A Box Elder man now faces a potential life sentence in federal prison after pleading guilty to...
Box Elder man pleads guilty to sex charges
Inmate commits suicide in Sioux Falls Penitentiary
Parents create a junior prom for RCAS students.
A junior prom for RCAS students will also be held April 17

Latest News

New photos of what the collapsed mine looks like.
Montana Tech will search for answers soon as the Hideaway Hills community remains in limbo
Pictured left to right: Hailey Anderson, Ella Carlson, and Kiana Tingley.
Three girls in Belle Fourche are getting the opportunity of a lifetime in New York City
A junior prom for RCAS students will also be held April 17
A junior prom for RCAS students will also be held April 17
Rapid City to host FFA State Convention, moving for the first time 93 years
Rapid City to host FFA State Convention, moving for the first time 93 years
Calling all lifeguards, Rapid City wants help
Calling all lifeguards, Rapid City wants help