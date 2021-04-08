Advertisement

Ravnsborg promoted to Army colonel

(South Dakota Attorney General)
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 2:25 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota’s attorney general will be promoted.

Jason Ravnsborg, who currently serves in the Army Reserves, posted on his Facebook page that he will be promoted to colonel.

The post also says “only 34% of those eligible” were promoted.

Ravnsborg is facing three misdemeanor charges connected with hitting and killing a Highmore man last September.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate commits suicide in Sioux Falls Penitentiary
Teton Saltes played college football at the University of New Mexico as an offensive tackle.
2021 NFL Draft could see Pine Ridge graduate reach his goals
Governor Kristi Noem, along with some members of the state legislature, had hoped to stall the...
Medical marijuana, Governor Noem proposes three changes
Pine Ridge man sentenced for second degree murder
President Joe Biden says middle class Americans are helping to grow the economy.
Biden to unveil actions on guns, including new ATF boss

Latest News

healthwatch
Health Watch: Talking to your child about sex and consent
A shortage in seasonal workers threatens to put a damper on Rapid City’s summer fun
Vaccine
The Medicine Shoppe prepares for more people as all adults eligible for COVID vaccine
NFL draft prospect
2021 NFL Draft could see Pine Ridge graduate reach his goals