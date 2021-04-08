National walking day is off on the right foot

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - April is physical activity month in South Dakota and a time to get moving.

The CDC recommends adults get 150 minutes of aerobic exercise a week. That adds up to 5 days with half an hour of activity.

Some days have special kinds of movements, the first Wednesday of every April is National Walking Day

A local store, The Runner’s Shop, saw the second busiest March it’s had in forty years of business. Sometimes, seeing fifty people a day.

Dennis Lunsford, the owner of The Runner’s Shop, says walking, or even running, is beneficial to one’s health.

“Walking is a very good exercise, drop a little weight and feel better and get some exercise,” says Lunsford. “That’s a good way to do it.”

Doing physical activity month properly boils down to one thing, comfort. Lacing up the right shoe will get you kicking.

Finding the right shoe isn’t always a walk in the park.

“We work with a lot of walkers. We are very careful to try to get the person in the shoe that will make them successful in their endeavor,” Lunsford said.

What’s attracting people to tie up some new footwear, and just like your foot, what exercises can good shoes support?

A customer searching the shoe shelves, Jane Khun, knows what she’s looking for, and why.

“To get outside because of the weather,” says Khun. “In the winter it’s kind of limited. [I do} Running to cardio, to lifting. A little bit of everything!”

The benefits of physical activity range from mental acuity to weight management and reduces risks of depression and anxiety.

Sleep on it!

Which, walking will help you do better too.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.