Medical marijuana, Governor Noem proposes three changes

Governor Kristi Noem, along with some members of the state legislature, had hoped to stall the implementation of voter-approved Initiated Measure 26 that legalized medical cannabis.(KEVN)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 7:27 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - During the last legislative session, there was a lot of debate over Initiated Measure 26, a measure approved by voters last November that legalizes medical marijuana in South Dakota.

Now, the current status of the measure has left Governor Kristi Noem with some concerns.

Last fall voters approved the measure which said each household growing marijuana must have a “minimum” of 3 plants.

But now the Governor wants to modify the legislation and has three changes in mind.

She says the measure should have read a “maximum” of 3 plants and is concerned people will grow excessively.

Second, Noem says the Department of Health should be the rule-making authority for the measure and should ensure any rules are followed.

Finally, she suggests people under the age of 21 not be allowed to use medical marijuana.

If these changes aren’t put into place, Noem fears that the laws won’t bode well for integrity surrounding the implementation of medical marijuana.

”I think these provisions, putting them in place, would allow us to run the program responsibly,” says Governor Noem. “Make sure that we’re not just opening the door to everyone growing hundreds of acres of medical marijuana, and our ability to regulate it is going to be very difficult.”

Noem hopes to see a special legislative session take place in the next few months.

