The Medicine Shoppe prepares for more people as all adults eligible for COVID vaccine

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Pharmacies in South Dakota are preparing for a big influx of people coming in and receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations.

This comes as the South Dakota Department of Health says all adults in the state are now eligible to receive their vaccinations. More than 50 local pharmacies in South Dakota are administering the vaccine.

Curt Rising, pharmacist and owner of the Medicine Shoppe in Rapid City, hopes more people show up in the next month to receive the shot, and that they have enough supply of the three FDA-approved vaccines, as more patients come in.

”We try to maximize the number of doses we give per vile, that’s why we want people to schedule their appointments ahead so we can be sure to get as many shots in the arms of as many people as we can,” Rising said.

Rising said that the Medicine Shoppe gives out anywhere between 30 and 100 shots a day, and so far, has given over 600 vaccinations.

