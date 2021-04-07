Advertisement

The Medicine Shoppe prepares for more people as all adults eligible for COVID vaccine

More than 50 local pharmacies in South Dakota are administering the vaccine.
More than 50 local pharmacies in South Dakota are administering the vaccine.(KEVN)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 4:37 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Pharmacies in South Dakota are preparing for a big influx of people coming in and receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations.

This comes as the South Dakota Department of Health says all adults in the state are now eligible to receive their vaccinations. More than 50 local pharmacies in South Dakota are administering the vaccine.

Curt Rising, pharmacist and owner of the Medicine Shoppe in Rapid City, hopes more people show up in the next month to receive the shot, and that they have enough supply of the three FDA-approved vaccines, as more patients come in.

”We try to maximize the number of doses we give per vile, that’s why we want people to schedule their appointments ahead so we can be sure to get as many shots in the arms of as many people as we can,” Rising said.

Rising said that the Medicine Shoppe gives out anywhere between 30 and 100 shots a day, and so far, has given over 600 vaccinations.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate commits suicide in Sioux Falls Penitentiary
The two entities signed an agreement linking the tribe, Native Women’s Health Care, and the...
Memorandum of understanding creates historic partnership
A second mine discovered in Hideaway Hills
Close family friends say parents Iren and Towhidul Islam, as well as their children -...
Police identify 6 people dead in Texas murder-suicide pact
South Dakota reports 163 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Latest News

Flutter Productions
Flutter Productions excited to bring “Variations of Hope” to the digital stage
Teton Saltes played college football at the University of New Mexico as an offensive tackle.
2021 NFL Draft could see Pine Ridge graduate reach his goals
Almost 50 percent of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, pushing closer...
Life may look like pre-pandemic ‘normal’ sooner than you thought
HB 1067 passed with overwhelming support. It establishes a clearer outline of documentation...
HB 1067, now law, makes it harder for women to change middle name after getting married