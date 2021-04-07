Sunshine returns through the day and it will be comfortable

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We need the moisture and we sure got plenty of it! Significant snow accumulations fell in the hills. Some reports up to 20″! Sunshine will increase through the day as clouds break away and temperatures will climb up into the 40s and 50s for many. This will allow road conditions to improve and snow to begin melting.

Thursday will be gorgeous. More sunshine is expected with highs in the 60s for many. Don’t get used to the nice weather sticking around for a while because we will be hopping on a roller coaster over the next handful of days. A front slides through Thursday night and brings rain/snow showers, which will linger into Friday morning. Along with some light moisture, winds will be strong on Friday, likely up to advisory criteria. Highs will be in the 40s for many.

Saturday will warm back up as highs make their way into the 60s once again. Skies will be sunny. It is a short-lived warm-up because another front slides through Saturday night. Isolated rain and snow showers will be possible, but the chance doesn’t look too promising right now. The front will bring in stronger winds and cooler air. Highs will be in the 40s and winds will be flirting with advisory criteria again.

Temperatures will be in the 40s to kick off next week with a steady climb into the 50s by the end of it.

