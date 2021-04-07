HB 1067, now law, makes it harder for women to change middle name after getting married

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A bill passed by the state legislature this year makes it more expensive and difficult for women to make their maiden name their legal middle name after marriage.

HB 1067 passed with overwhelming support. It establishes a clearer outline of documentation needed upon marriage. It also institutes a $70 fine and a court date if a woman wishes to make a maiden-to-middle name change.

However, Kylie Riggins who practices family law in Rapid City, says the maiden-to-middle name provision may dissuade people from getting married in South Dakota.

”I don’t think you’re going to run into very many instances where someone is changing their middle name as an intent to abuse the system,” Riggins said. “When they’re looking at their middle name, especially when they’re placing their maiden name there, most of them are just preserving their heritage, and I think that’s a large trend that I think our legislature overlooked.”

Riggins says while marriage documentation problems need to be addressed, she hopes this law is eventually changed to let women change their middle names.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.