Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Dog attacks horse pulling carriage in North Carolina park

By WSOC Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 11:05 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WSOC) - A terrifying incident in North Carolina was caught on camera when a dog started attacking a horse-drawn carriage filled with people.

“We had a family on the carriage,” the horse’s owner Bridger Medin said. “There were families and kids everywhere.”

It happened Saturday, according to Medin, during the first day of carriage rides for the season. The horse Queen Charlotte and the carriage driver Amanda Underwood were finishing the day with one last ride when the “nightmare came to life,” Medlin said.

He said the video, posted on YouTube as part of the sheriff’s investigation, shows the end of the attack. Medin said Queen Charlotte did what they are trained to do and protected their riders even under a vicious attack.

“The horse stayed and gave the fight of its life to protect the people and its riders,” Medin said.

Queen Charlotte fought back against the dog, brutally kicking at it. However, the dog continued to attack.

Underwood then jumped in to help, bringing an end to the attack.

“Had Amanda not have done that, I feel sure that the horse, at some point, would have quit fighting and run for his life,” Medin said. “And that would have been catastrophic.”

Queen Charlotte suffered bites on the legs, stomach, throat and was bitten through their jaw.

Investigators say the dog was also severely wounded and a vet advised it may be best to euthanize the pet.

No charges have been filed yet.

There is no leash law in the county, but pets must be tethered in the park.

Copyright 2021 WSOC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate commits suicide in Sioux Falls Penitentiary
The two entities signed an agreement linking the tribe, Native Women’s Health Care, and the...
Memorandum of understanding creates historic partnership
Close family friends say parents Iren and Towhidul Islam, as well as their children -...
Police identify 6 people dead in Texas murder-suicide pact
A second mine discovered in Hideaway Hills
Derek Chauvin, 45, is charged with murder and manslaughter in 46-year-old George Floyd’s May 25...
Police official: Chauvin trained to avoid neck pressure

Latest News

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
LIVE: Expert: Chauvin never took knee off Floyd’s neck
In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, a crane is used to lift a vehicle following a rollover...
LIVE: Tiger Woods was speeding before crashing SUV, sheriff says
Governor Kristi Noem sits down with Austin Goss for a wide-ranging interview on a variety of...
Governor Kristi Noem full interview
Jill Biden announces next steps for military family program