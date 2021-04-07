Flutter Productions excited to bring “Variations of Hope” to the digital stage

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Individuals of all abilities who make up Flutter Productions are preparing for another performance.

But this one will be a first of its kind by going digital.

“Variations of Hope” is described as an “Optimistic Smorgasbord” featuring paint, dance, music, and other forms of art from people of all abilities.

Flutter Productions artistic director Heather Pickering believes with the play centering around the theme of hope it is coming out at just the right time as places begin to reopen and return to normal from the pandemic.

With the digital curtain set to rise on April 9, being able to perform once again is a moving experience.

“Actually there was a lot of tears when people could come back into a rehearsal studio together for the first time and see fellow performance and do something creatively together,” Heather Pickering, Artistic Director Flutter Productions, says

To view the show you must RSVP by this Friday at 7:30.

The show is a pay-what-you-can event and you can watch the stream from the comfort of your own home.

RSVP for the show here

