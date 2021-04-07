Advertisement

Flutter Productions excited to bring “Variations of Hope” to the digital stage

Flutter Productions
Flutter Productions(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:28 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Individuals of all abilities who make up Flutter Productions are preparing for another performance.

But this one will be a first of its kind by going digital.

“Variations of Hope” is described as an “Optimistic Smorgasbord” featuring paint, dance, music, and other forms of art from people of all abilities.

Flutter Productions artistic director Heather Pickering believes with the play centering around the theme of hope it is coming out at just the right time as places begin to reopen and return to normal from the pandemic.

With the digital curtain set to rise on April 9, being able to perform once again is a moving experience.

“Actually there was a lot of tears when people could come back into a rehearsal studio together for the first time and see fellow performance and do something creatively together,” Heather Pickering, Artistic Director Flutter Productions, says

To view the show you must RSVP by this Friday at 7:30.

The show is a pay-what-you-can event and you can watch the stream from the comfort of your own home.

RSVP for the show here

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate commits suicide in Sioux Falls Penitentiary
The two entities signed an agreement linking the tribe, Native Women’s Health Care, and the...
Memorandum of understanding creates historic partnership
A second mine discovered in Hideaway Hills
Close family friends say parents Iren and Towhidul Islam, as well as their children -...
Police identify 6 people dead in Texas murder-suicide pact
South Dakota reports 163 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Latest News

Teton Saltes played college football at the University of New Mexico as an offensive tackle.
2021 NFL Draft could see Pine Ridge graduate reach his goals
Almost 50 percent of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, pushing closer...
Life may look like pre-pandemic ‘normal’ sooner than you thought
HB 1067 passed with overwhelming support. It establishes a clearer outline of documentation...
HB 1067, now law, makes it harder for women to change middle name after getting married
More than 50 local pharmacies in South Dakota are administering the vaccine.
The Medicine Shoppe prepares for more people as all adults eligible for COVID vaccine