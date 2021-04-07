Advertisement

CDC: Variant found in Britain most common in US

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:32 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — A variant of the coronavirus first identified in Britain is now the most common strain of coronavirus circulating in the United States.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rachelle Walensky, says the strain, formally known as B.1.1.7, is “now the most common lineage circulating in United States.”

The strain has been shown to be more transmissible and infectious among younger Americans, which Walensky says contributed to rising case counts in recent weeks.

Walensky says new outbreaks have been tied to youth sports and day care centers. She particularly encouraged states with rising caseloads to curtail or suspend youth sport activities to slow the spread of the virus.

The U.S. leads the world with 30.8 million confirmed cases and more than 556,000 confirmed deaths.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate commits suicide in Sioux Falls Penitentiary
The two entities signed an agreement linking the tribe, Native Women’s Health Care, and the...
Memorandum of understanding creates historic partnership
Close family friends say parents Iren and Towhidul Islam, as well as their children -...
Police identify 6 people dead in Texas murder-suicide pact
A second mine discovered in Hideaway Hills
Derek Chauvin, 45, is charged with murder and manslaughter in 46-year-old George Floyd’s May 25...
Police official: Chauvin trained to avoid neck pressure

Latest News

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
LIVE: Expert: Chauvin never took knee off Floyd’s neck
In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, a crane is used to lift a vehicle following a rollover...
LIVE: Tiger Woods was speeding before crashing SUV, sheriff says
Governor Kristi Noem sits down with Austin Goss for a wide-ranging interview on a variety of...
Governor Kristi Noem full interview
The horse Queen Charlotte and the carriage driver Amanda Underwood were finishing the day with...
GRAPHIC: Dog attacks horse pulling carriage in North Carolina park
Jill Biden announces next steps for military family program