Advertisement

Yard waste drop-off locations are now open

Yard waste drop-off
Yard waste drop-off(KOTA KEVN)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 8:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As the spring and summer months are coming up, drop-off sites for your yard waste opened on April 5.

The yard waste sites are located on West Boulevard North and Fitzgerald Stadium.

In addition to yard waste, you can also drop off mixed recycling, cardboard, and newspaper containers.

The drop-off sites are available free of charge for the public to use and see tons of waste dropped off yearly.

“Very convenient. As a landfill, we are sort of in the middle of nowhere but having the ability to put these in the middle of town has been a really good thing for the community,”

Both yard waste locations will be open through the last full week of November.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second mine discovered in Hideaway Hills
April snow
April Snow Coming to the Black Hills
Alena Wicker, 12, will start college classes this summer at Arizona State University. She plans...
Girl, 12, heads to college with plans to work for NASA
Rushmore Candy Company opens Rapid City location
Sturgis Motorcyclists will now be running away from buffalo at this year’s rally

Latest News

The 9 on KEVN Black Hills Fox
Post 22
Rapid City Council approves co-branding name for Fitzgerald Stadium
Pet
Pet
Special Session
Special Session