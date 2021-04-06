Winter Makes a Brief Comeback to the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There is a Winter Storm Warning in effect until midnight Wednesday and a Winter Weather Advisory for Sheridan County until Tuesday. I could see the possibility of maybe at least another advisory for some of our counties in the viewing area out of this storm before the day is over tomorrow.

Expect at least 4″ of snow in the advised area, and about 6 to 8 in the Northern Central and Southern Hills communities in the warned area.

The temperature will not rise much over the day tomorrow. They will start off cold in the overnight like normal, but we will likely reach our high in the first few hours of the day and it will get colder as the day goes on as the front passes over.

The snow will be heavy at times and literally heavy. Look out for the heavy, wet, “heart attack” snow that could be a problem for young trees that may already have new blooms or leafs on them.

There is also the chance for a thunderstorm during the early half of the day as the front comes in contact with the warmer air that is already in place. There will be a lot of just rain in out easternmost counties, before slowly transitioning to either just snow or a rain/snow mix in the afternoon.

Once the storm passes we are in for warm and drier days as the week progresses. There are a few chances for stray showers in the afternoon and evening hours of Thursday and Saturday. Other than that watch the sun come out and increase the temperatures to above normal once again.

Overnight low of 35° under increasing cloud cover and windy, followed by a rain and snow mix for most of the day Tuesday with a high of 39°.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.