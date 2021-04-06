Advertisement

South Dakota reports 163 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

By KOTA Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:06 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As of Tuesday there were 163 new COVID-19 infections reported in South Dakota bringing the state’s total known case number to 118,309.

Pennington County reported 14 new cases, Custer County reported 3 new cases, Lawrence and Oglala Lakota reported 2 new cases each, and Tripp and Meade counties each reported new case.

The number of current hospitalizations increased by 10 to 98.

South Dakota continues to be among the nationwide leaders in distributing vaccines. According to CDC data, 46.42% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine and 31.59% are now fully vaccinated

