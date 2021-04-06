Rain and snow today with accumulations for some

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rain and snow showers fill in through the morning and continue into the afternoon and evening hours. It will be windy at times with gusts up to 40 mph. Temperatures will be in the 30s to low 40s this morning and fall through the day, with many near the freezing point by mid to late afternoon.

We have Winter Weather Advisories for Sheridan County, southern Campbell County, along with Oglala and Bennett Counties. Accumulations are expected here with some slippery spots on roadways possible. up to 4″ are possible. A Winter Storm Warnings in place for the Black Hills, where 4″-8″ of snow is expected with isolated higher amounts possible. Roads will likely become snow covered, slushy and slippery through the day.

Rain and snow is expected in Rapid City, with mostly snow showers falling in the afternoon. Some accumulations are expected with up to 3″ of snow possible. This will likely stick to grassy and elevated surfaces, but should melt when coming into contact with pavement. There will be some slushy spots possible, but widespread slippery roads are not expected.

Moisture will come to an end tonight and skies will clear up on Wednesday. Highs will range from the 40s to 50s. Thursday will be sunny with warmer air returning as many make it back into the 60s on the plains. Rain/snow showers move through Thursday night and Friday morning. Cooler air is expected Friday with highs in the 40s and 50s yet again. Warm air returns Saturday with 60s for many, then another rain and snow shower will move through Saturday night and Sunday while temperatures stay in the 40s.

