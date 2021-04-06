Advertisement

Pine Ridge man sentenced for second degree murder

(WCAX)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:09 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A 34-year old Pine Ridge man was sentenced for second-degree murder Monday afternoon.

Ricky Bagola pled guilty in October 2020 to the murder of Casey Long Weston on January 3rd of last year.

Bagola admitted to firing seven rounds into Weston’s home after an argument connected to a drug deal.

He’s sentenced to 35 years in prison with five years of supervised release.

In court today, Bagola apologized to Weston’s family and said there was no way to undo what he had done.

Weston’s family remembered him by reading his obituary and showed photos of him with his children.

