Pennington county jail vaccinates inmates

Pennington County Jail gets handle on COVID-19 infections
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:20 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Recently, the Pennington County Jail has started vaccinating inmates with both the Moderna and the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

When there’s disease going around, especially a pandemic, the jail is sure to make notice of the availability to receive a vaccination.

If the inmates are interested, the jail will order the required number of doses and they’ll be scheduled to have it administered by the medical staff on duty.

The Pennington County Jail has been working closely with the Department of Health to ensure the safety of the of the inmates.

The Jail Commander, Rob Yantis, finds that the vaccine will keep the inmates safe and healthy while they’re incarcerated, and once they get out.

“It’s a very good opportunity for us to make sure that our inmate population is vaccinated. That helps as they go back into the community,” says Yantis. “It helps as they’re inside of the facility as well. So, it’s a good opportunity for us to get that done, and it’s been very good.”

As of so far, the jail has given out upwards to 150 doses and will continue to do so as requested.

