Over a thousand teddy bears to be handed out after Rapid City Rush Teddy Bear Toss

To kick off the donation, members of the Rush, Black Hills Electric employees, and an employee from the Moving Guys went to Rural American Initiatives and brought a little extra joy to some local kids.
The Rapid City Rush held its annual Teddy Bear Toss last Saturday and on Tuesday, began handing...
The Rapid City Rush held its annual Teddy Bear Toss last Saturday and on Tuesday, began handing out over a thousand teddy bears to kids across the Black Hills.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:16 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - From money to nonperishables, donations of all kinds can truly make a difference in people’s lives. But when it comes to kids, a lot of joy can be found in something as simple as a fuzzy new friend.

The Rapid City Rush held its annual Teddy Bear Toss last Saturday and on Tuesday, began handing out over a thousand teddy bears to kids across the Black Hills.

To kick off the donation, members of the Rush, Black Hills Energy employees, and an employee from the Moving Guys went to Rural American Initiatives and brought a little extra joy to some local kids.

”I’ve told everyone, that there’s nothing like seeing thousands of teddy bears and stuffed animals fly through the air at a hockey game but really, the best part of the whole game, the whole experience, is what we did today and giving those stuffed animals out to kids who are going to remember that experience forever,” said Valerie Persinger, the vice president of business operations for the Rapid City Rush.

Staff at Rural American Initiatives helped pass out the teddy bears to eager hands and happy faces.

“They look forward to having events and we haven’t had a lot of those events happening so it was really exciting and it was really great to see that, where they could get a gift and visit other people,” said Priscilla Yellow Horse with Rural American Initiatives.

The rest of the bears will be taken to Youth and Family Services as well as Court Appointed Special Advocates in Rapid City and the Northern Hills.

