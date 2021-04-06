Black Hills State University ROTC dedicates Workout of the Day to fallen heroes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota Workout of the Day is a tribute to the fallen first responders or members of the military from SD who died while serving honorably in the line of duty.

This is the first day of it’s kind in the state and members of BHSU’s ROTC including Cdt. Jordan Burge, Cdt. Drew Hanson, and Cpt. Laura Arnold will be at the ready to organize and facilitate the event.

This is a family friendly experience. Come join in for either of the two workouts (or both), plus a FREE kid/family friendly heat! Registration Fee $20 price include T-shirt. All proceeds to go BHSU ROTC Club Funds.

SDHWOD Schedule:

1000: Orientation, waivers, and T-Shirt handout

1030: Heat 1 (2 person team)

1130: Kids Heat

1230: Heat 2 (individual and team)

1330: Awards/Donation Dedication

*Check site for regular updates and workout information.

