Advertisement

Black Hills State University ROTC dedicates Workout of the Day to fallen heroes

By Blake Joseph
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:27 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota Workout of the Day is a tribute to the fallen first responders or members of the military from SD who died while serving honorably in the line of duty.

This is the first day of it’s kind in the state and members of BHSU’s ROTC including Cdt. Jordan Burge, Cdt. Drew Hanson, and Cpt. Laura Arnold will be at the ready to organize and facilitate the event.

This is a family friendly experience. Come join in for either of the two workouts (or both), plus a FREE kid/family friendly heat! Registration Fee $20 price include T-shirt. All proceeds to go BHSU ROTC Club Funds.

SDHWOD Schedule:

1000: Orientation, waivers, and T-Shirt handout

1030: Heat 1 (2 person team)

1130: Kids Heat

1230: Heat 2 (individual and team)

1330: Awards/Donation Dedication

*Check site for regular updates and workout information.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second mine discovered in Hideaway Hills
April snow
April Snow Coming to the Black Hills
Alena Wicker, 12, will start college classes this summer at Arizona State University. She plans...
Girl, 12, heads to college with plans to work for NASA
Rushmore Candy Company opens Rapid City location
After 45 years, Executive Director of YMCA, Roger Gallimore, sets plans to retire

Latest News

South Dakota reports 163 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday
Rushmore candy will be moving to a new location
Rushmore candy will be moving to a new location
As upgrades to Fitzgerald stadium continue. The city council approved to have co-branding...
Will the Fitzgerald stadium get a new name?
As the spring and summer months are coming up, drop-off sites for your yard waste opened on...
Yard waste drop-off locations are now open