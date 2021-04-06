Advertisement

6 relatives dead in apparent murder-suicide at Texas home

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 10:27 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - Six people were found fatally shot in a suburban Dallas home after police say two brothers made a plan to kill four family members and themselves.

Officers in Allen, Texas, went to the home for a welfare check at around 1 a.m. Monday. Police say the call came from a family friend who said that someone at the house was suicidal.

Police Sgt. Jon Felty told The Dallas Morning News that two brothers apparently “made an agreement to commit suicide and ended up taking the entire family with them.”

Felty says that one of the brothers wrote a lengthy post on social media in which he said he and his brother planned to kill their family members and then themselves.

The deaths were being investigated as a murder-suicide, but Felty could not yet say who shot whom.

Police believe that the slayings happened over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second mine discovered in Hideaway Hills
April snow
April Snow Coming to the Black Hills
Alena Wicker, 12, will start college classes this summer at Arizona State University. She plans...
Girl, 12, heads to college with plans to work for NASA
Rushmore Candy Company opens Rapid City location
After 45 years, Executive Director of YMCA, Roger Gallimore, sets plans to retire

Latest News

Rushmore candy will be moving to a new location
Rushmore candy will be moving to a new location
As the spring and summer months are coming up, drop-off sites for your yard waste opened on...
Yard waste drop-off locations are now open
The Schroeder wildfire shows a preview of the fire danger concern coming up this year
Schroeder fire just a preview of the fire danger to come
Police say that one of the brothers wrote a lengthy post on social media in which he said he...
Family killed in alleged murder-suicide pact between 2 brothers