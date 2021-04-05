Very high fire danger today to wintry weather Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunshine and warm weather will continue today with highs in the 60s and 70s for many. It will be windy at times with gusts up to 40 mph, which will create extreme fire danger across the area. A Red Flag Warning is in place from noon to 7 p.m. The weather will be making some drastic changes tonight and Tuesday.

Rain/snow showers will move into the area tonight, but mostly fall on Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 30s for many with some in the 40s. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the Black Hills from 6 a.m. Tuesday morning through midnight Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. Significant snowfall is expected with up to 6″ of snow or higher likely. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Sheridan County from 9 p.m. tonight through 6 p.m. Tuesday. A few inches of snow is possible there. For Rapid City, an inch or two of snow will be possible, but it will likely only stick to grassy surfaces, as pavement is far to warm and will melt much of the snow.

The weather turns dry after Tuesday’s moisture and we have a good amount of sunshine. Highs will vary from the 50s to 60s into the upcoming weekend. Something to note - the drought Monitor that is released this coming Thursday will NOT include the moisture that falls tomorrow. Data is collected Tuesday-Monday and incorporated to create the outlook that is released on Thursdays. We will have to wait until 4/15 to get the data that incorporates this moisture.

