Advertisement

Biden speaks on Easter tradition in lieu of canceled egg roll

By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 10:22 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden gave remarks Monday on the tradition of Easter at the White House, with first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny also in attendance.

The White House canceled the annual Easter Egg Roll for the second straight year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The administration also is marking the holiday by sending out 2021 commemorative Easter Egg Roll eggs to vaccination sites and hospitals.

President Rutherford B. Hayes started the tradition in 1878.

There have been a few other times when the event was either moved off the White House grounds or cancelled. During World War I, President Woodrow Wilson suspended the Egg Roll, and Franklin Roosevelt did the same during World War II. President Harry Truman scratched the Egg Roll from 1948 to 1952, because of food rationing and renovations at the White House.

President Dwight Eisenhower restored the event in 1953.

Happy Easter from the White House!

Posted by The White House on Sunday, April 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second mine discovered in Hideaway Hills
April snow
April Snow Coming to the Black Hills
Alena Wicker, 12, will start college classes this summer at Arizona State University. She plans...
Girl, 12, heads to college with plans to work for NASA
Lawmakers in 20 states are pushing similar bills that would block transgender athletes from...
Sen. Thune weighs in on transgender athletics legislation
Sturgis Motorcyclists will now be running away from buffalo at this year’s rally

Latest News

FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks as the Senate Rules Committee...
Biden’s big infrastructure plan hits McConnell, GOP blockade
People who bring in old car seats to recycle will receive 20% off coupons toward a new car seat...
Target brings back car seat trade-in event
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified in the Derek Chauvin trial. Arradondo...
LIVE: ER doc theorized that lack of oxygen stopped Floyd’s heart
construction costs
Second-most building permits ever issued for Rapid City in March