After 45 years, Executive Director of YMCA, Roger Gallimore, sets plans to retire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Roger Gallimore has been with the YMCA for a very long time. But when asked about the changes Roger saw over the last half century he says the mission has remained the same.

Gallimore said “The only similarities between the Y in 1976 and today include the mission, our focus on strengthening the community and the great staff, volunteers, members and donors. Otherwise, we went from a small association in a downtown single-level building to a downtown campus, branches in Custer and Edgemont, 54-acre day camp site and programs held at 28 locations with about 300 staff and that many volunteers and reaching about 25,000 different people each year.”

Speaking about some accomplishments that stand out Gallimore said “Most all of my favorite memories is about people. I’ve had the rich privilege of working alongside the finest of board volunteers, amazing staff, such generous donors and community-minded partners. I really like how the Y has emerged as being part of the very fabric of the community. And I’m most grateful for the myriad of lives changed for the better.”

And when it comes to the future Gallimore said “I have no doubt that the Y will continue to be immersed in the community. In the short-term we are opening up childcare and food service at OneHeart and breaking ground with our friends on the Liberty Center, that the Y will be operating. There is also a search committee working diligently on securing a new CEO, who I know will inherit the finest staff leaders on the planet along with outstanding community support.”

Roger’s Retirement Party information:

April 29, 2021

4:00-7:00pm

Recognition at 5:00pm

625 9th St, Rapid City

