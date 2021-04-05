Advertisement

A brother and sister took advantage of the warm weather and set up a lemonade stand

A brother and sister duo started their lemonade and rice crispy treat stand two summers ago, to earn a little cash.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 4:33 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This warm weather has many of us dreaming of summer. So two kids decided to take advantage of the sunshine and set up a lemonade stand.

This brother and sister duo started their lemonade and rice crispy treat stand two summers ago, to earn a little cash.

The pandemic stopped them from providing the community with the tart summer staple last year, but they’re back in 2021, with some big goals.

”We’re going to try and buy tickets to Universal this summer and I think we’re doing a pretty good job getting started,” said Paxton.

“We sold two bottles, and we got $129,” said Edie.

The young entrepreneurs, Paxton and Edie reopened their stand on Saturday and found some pretty generous shoppers, leaving them $20 tips.

These siblings plan to be out in the median on the corner of Clark St. and West Blvd., sitting underneath the shade of a big tree, for the rest of the spring and summer seasons.

