Record warmth on Easter followed by much needed moisture

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Eater will be another very warm day. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s for much of the area. In downtown Rapid City, highs will be near 80°, which will break the record high for April 4, but not for the Easter holiday itself. Sunday’s record is 78° which was set back in 1921 and Easter’s record is 83° set back in 1895. The last time we were 80° on Easter was back in 1933.

Monday will be another warm day with highs in the 60s and 70s. Clouds will be increasing through the afternoon. The possibility is pretty low, but an isolated storm or two could develop over the Black Hills. If that does happen, it’ll be very important to keep an eye on lightning strikes as a wildfire could potentially ignite due to the lightning. The good news is that we have ample moisture on the way Tuesday.

Showers move in Monday night with the majority of precipitation falling on Tuesday. Since the precipitation will be falling during the daylight hours, it will fall as mostly rain. If the storm slows down and the majority of precipitation doesn’t fall until Tuesday night, we might need to talk about accumulating snow for locations near and in the Black Hills. As of now it looks to be mostly rain. We will keep a close eye on this storm. Either way we need the moisture. The majority of models are suggesting some of us could pick up to an inch of precipitation or more! We will take all of it.

After that system exits the area, temperatures will return to 60s for the rest of next week. Keep checking back for updates as we dissect the latest model data.

