Very warm weather heading into Easter Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The warm weather continues into Easter Weekend, along with the very high fire danger. While the wind will not be too bad, the warm weather and dry fuels will result in critical fire weather. Be sure to use extreme caution while handling hot items.

Mostly sunny skies are expected on Saturday with highs in the 70s and 80s across the region. The record high is 81° set back in 1943, which I believe lives to see another year given the lack of dynamics to warm things up much more than that. Easter Sunday will have a record. The record for April 4 is 78° set back in 1921 and the forecast high is 80°. The last time we hit 80° on Easter was back in 1933! The record high for Easter itself is 83°, which I do not think we will break. It is a different record because of how Easter floats around on different Sundays.

We are dry and need any moisture we can get. Good news is that we have some precipitation in the forecast! Tuesday and potentially Wednesday look to bring some much needed rain to the area. Depending on the timing and strength of this system, we could see a little snow mix in during the overnight hours. It will be a system we watch closely through the weekend. Stay tuned for updates!

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.