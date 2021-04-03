Advertisement

Custer Cash, a fun way to help out local businesses

A great way to help out many of the local businesses.
By Connor Matteson
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 4:24 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CUSTER, S.D. (KEVN) - Custer Cash, a universal gift certificate for more than 30 businesses in Custer, is helping support their local economy.

“It’s really great to keep money local. So when somebody comes to us and says, ‘We want to buy some Custer Cash,’ they know that money is going to get spent in Custer,” says Custer Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dolsee Davenport. “So at the Custer Chamber … it’s very important to shop local, spend local, all of that. That’s what we preach every day, all day. And so this is one way we can do that.”

While Custer Cash has been around for years, Custer residents started investing amid the pandemic.

And that popularity quickly continued into the holiday season.

“Christmas this year Custer Cash became super popular, we sold more Custer Cash probably in November and December this year than we have in the last couple years that I remember,” says Davenport.

So how it works is people who have Custer Cash will spend it at any of the participating businesses and then businesses will turn around and cash them in at the Chamber of Commerce, and in a couple of days they will receive a check.

“I think it’s pretty smart for the chamber to be able to get into stores and it’s been a great asset for us in our community,” says Jenny Behling, owner of Jenny’s Floral.

Davenport says Custer Cash has been a great resource for businesses in the community.

