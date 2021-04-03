Advertisement

Couple married 72 years reunite after pandemic kept them apart

By WBZ Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 9:17 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAMPTON, N.H. (CNN) - A couple married 72 years reunited after COVID-19 kept them apart for about a year.

“Who’s that girl? Who’s that beautiful girl?” John Doyle asked as his wife Kay Doyle came into view.

The couple wasted no time, going right in for a careful kiss.

“It’s magic, it really is,” John Doyle said. “I don’t know how long it’s been.”

While the couple have had socially distant visits, but they weren’t nearly enough as the long-awaited real ones.

“Wonderful!” Kay replied when asked how it felt to see him. “I wish I could get closer to him.”

The couple will celebrate 73 years together in September. Their longtime love story has weathered some storms. During the year apart, they both got the virus and survived.

“The secret is good luck. We were lucky,” John Doyle said.

Through sickness and through health, they’ve been right there together.

Copyright 2021 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sturgis Motorcyclists will now be running away from buffalo at this year’s rally
Neighbor’s quick-thinking alerts agencies to house fire
Firefighters knock down nighttime house fire in Rapid City
Missing cat
Lost Rapid City cat has been found
KEVN
3 more dead of COVID-19 in SD on Friday
Schroeder Fire burns north of Highway 44 7 p.m. on March 29.
Schroeder Fire: Still at 47% containment, 2,195 acres big, Highway 44 opens

Latest News

FILE - Cardboard cutouts of fans in the otherwise empty seats face the field during the sixth...
Pressure mounts on corporations to denounce GOP voting bills
Several airlines report that after dismal sales in January and February, more people have...
New record for pandemic-era air travel set Friday
The couple wasted no time, going right in for a careful kiss. (Source: WBZ via CNN Newsource)
Couple married 72 years reunite after pandemic kept them apart
The U.S. Capitol is seen behind security fencing after a car that crashed into a barrier on...
Deadly breach could delay decisions about Capitol fencing