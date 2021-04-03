Advertisement

CDC updates COVID-19 guidelines for cruise ships

FILE - In this March 14, 2020 file photo, Royal Caribbean International cruise ship docked at...
FILE - In this March 14, 2020 file photo, Royal Caribbean International cruise ship docked at PortMiami, among other cruise ships, as the world deals with the coronavirus outbreak in Miami. Royal Caribbean Group is putting its cruising toes back in the water this summer. The cruise company said Friday, March 19, 2021 that two of its lines — Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises — will resume Caribbean sailings in June.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 3:31 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is updating its guidance for cruise ship companies.

The conditional sail order is still in place and it’s not saying when operations can resume, but the CDC is providing more technical guidance.

It says companies will have to run practice cruises before inviting paying customers.

They have to include vaccinations and routine testing in their plans.

Cruise companies will also have to report any possible COVID-19 cases every day.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sturgis Motorcyclists will now be running away from buffalo at this year’s rally
Neighbor’s quick-thinking alerts agencies to house fire
Firefighters knock down nighttime house fire in Rapid City
Missing cat
Lost Rapid City cat has been found
KEVN
3 more dead of COVID-19 in SD on Friday
Schroeder Fire burns north of Highway 44 7 p.m. on March 29.
Schroeder Fire: Still at 47% containment, 2,195 acres big, Highway 44 opens

Latest News

A great way to help out many of the local businesses.
Custer Cash, a fun way to help out local businesses
Lawmakers in 20 states are pushing similar bills that would block transgender athletes from...
Sen. Thune weighs in on transgender athletics legislation
The flag is raised throughout the month of April -- or when anyone donates.
Monument Health raises flag to bring awareness to donors throughout April
This is a Good Friday tradition for Sturgis' Christian community.
Sturgis churches commemorate Good Friday with “Cross Walk”