Warm weather continues into the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Clear skies are expected overnight and temperatures will remain mild for many. Lows will range from the 30s to the 40s area-wide.

Friday will feature another day with highs in the 70s under sunny skies. It will be a little breezy as winds could gust up to 30 mph in spots. Saturday will be mostly sunny as highs will be in the upper 70s in town.

Sunday gets warmer as highs will be near 80°. The record high for April 4 is 78° back in 1921, but since Easter isn’t on a set day each year, it has a different record. The record high is 83° back in 1895. Monday will remain warm with highs near 70°, before a chance of moisture arrives.

Tuesday is our best and really only chance to see moisture. Skies will be cloudy as showers pass through the area. I wouldn’t fully be surprised if there were a few rumbles of thunder, too. Time will tell if we see a storm or just rain. We need any and all the moisture we can get. The rest of next week looks pretty dry with highs near or in the 60s.

