Think twice before you give a pet as a gift for Easter

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As spring approaches, what you put in your Easter basket is important...

But local veterinarians say you should think twice before gifting a pet. Springtime brings new litters of bunnies and chicks, which are commonly associated with Easter, but if you are thinking of adding one of these pets to your home, prior education and preparation are advised. The Humane Society suggests setting up your home for your new addition, and knowing what supplies are needed and how much they may cost.

Humane Society of the Black Hills’ resource development specialist says, “It’s really important, folks who are interested in adopting those things, that it’s not an impulse buy. The Humane Society works really hard to promote education about owning these types of animals especially around Easter season those rabbits and those baby chickens and there’s a lot of work that actually goes into it, it’s not an easy pet to care for like most animals.”

If you are interested in adopting any type of animal... the Humane Society of the Black Hills is open to answer any questions. You can contact them at 605-394-4170 or visit their website at hsbh.org.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.