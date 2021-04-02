Sturgis churches commemorate Good Friday with “Cross Walk”

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - The Sturgis Christian Community has a unique way to commemorate good Friday.

The Sturgis Alliance of Churches brings together different Christian congregations to hold events for the community. Friday they held a “Cross Walk” where participants walked to different churches and read scripture in commemoration of Good Friday.

The Rev. Bunker Hill of St. Thomas Episcopal Church said that Good Friday is a time for all Christians to come together.

”Christ died, not just for one denomination, but for all people, even those who are not Christian,” Rev. Hill said. “He died to save the world; he didn’t die to save the church.”

The congregations will be holding a 6 AM Easter service at Bear Butte State Park on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.